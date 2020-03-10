Full Year 2019 Forterra PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Stephen Harrison - Forterra plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2019 results presentation. Before I start -- actually, it's really good to see so many people in the room. We were worried that no one was going to turn up earlier today. But I know there are quite a few people listening to the webcast, and there is an opportunity to put questions through the webcast, which Nick is going to assist us by reading out later on, should there be any.



Before I get going, let me welcome Ben. Ben is -- was appointed CFO of the business at the beginning of this year, although Ben is not new to the business and, hopefully, not new to many people in the room.



So if we move on just to the key points before we go into the depth of the presentation. So I think it's not a surprise to anyone in the room to know that the second half of the year in our sector was a little bit tougher than the first half. But we're actually pleased that despite the challenging market backdrop in the second half of last year, that our results are good, which I think shows the