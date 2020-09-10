Sep 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Stephen Harrison - Forterra plc - CEO & Executive Director
Well, a very good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining our slightly impersonal results presentation. I'm Stephen Harrison, the Chief Executive of Forterra, and I have sitting with me Ben Guyatt, our Chief Financial Officer.
Benjamin J. Guyatt - Forterra plc - CFO & Director
Good morning, everybody.
Stephen Harrison - Forterra plc - CEO & Executive Director
So let's jump straight to Slide 4 of the presentation pack and talk about the year a little.
So I think January and February, we set off to quite an encouraging start. We had, had the general election. We've not had a hard Brexit. They -- our customers were quite buoyant and we were expecting a pretty reasonable year, and January and February were encouraging. And then probably like every other business in the country, we were overwhelmed by the pandemic very, very quickly and things changed rapidly in March.
I think initially, the health, safety and wellbeing of our
Half Year 2020 Forterra PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...