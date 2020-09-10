Half Year 2020 Forterra PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Stephen Harrison - Forterra plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, a very good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining our slightly impersonal results presentation. I'm Stephen Harrison, the Chief Executive of Forterra, and I have sitting with me Ben Guyatt, our Chief Financial Officer.



Benjamin J. Guyatt - Forterra plc - CFO & Director



Good morning, everybody.



Stephen Harrison - Forterra plc - CEO & Executive Director



So let's jump straight to Slide 4 of the presentation pack and talk about the year a little.



So I think January and February, we set off to quite an encouraging start. We had, had the general election. We've not had a hard Brexit. They -- our customers were quite buoyant and we were expecting a pretty reasonable year, and January and February were encouraging. And then probably like every other business in the country, we were overwhelmed by the pandemic very, very quickly and things changed rapidly in March.



I think initially, the health, safety and wellbeing of our