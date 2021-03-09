Full Year 2020 Forterra PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Stephen Harrison - Forterra plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning. And welcome to our virtual results presentation, which we sincerely hope will be our last virtual results presentation. Here's hoping.



I'm going to start on Slide 4 and just talk through a few highlights of 2020.



So look. You don't need me to tell you that 2020 was a challenging year both not just our business but our customers' businesses as well. I think certainly in the first half of the year we were guided by the health, safety and well-being of our employees and making sure we looked after them, so we shut most of our business down until we learned how to operate in a COVID-safe manner. So that was a real useful guiding principle for us to start.



I think we were pleased with the finish to the year. We had a solid finish to the year, with much better trading condition towards the end, and that's allowed us to now confidently recommend a dividend for 2020. We made good progress at Desford, in our new brick factory construction, during the year, which we'll talk more about later. And we're also