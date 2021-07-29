Half Year 2021 Forterra PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Stephen Harrison - Forterra plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning, and a very warm welcome to yet another virtual presentation. So this morning, Ben and I are going to do 2 things. We're going to update on the first half results, which we'll do first. And then we're going to update you on the Board's strategy review and our view for the next 10 years.



So if we turn the page on to our operational and trading highlights. Look, we've had a good first half. Trading has been good, both the new build market and the home improvement market, both those aspects of the residential construction market have been strong. And as a result, our sales have been good. Our revenue from our Brick and Block segments is actually slightly ahead of 2019 levels, which is encouraging. And we've seen a strong EBITDA recovery following last year in that segment, and profits are almost back to the 2019 levels. We finished the year -- or the first half of the year with a net cash balance. And as we look ahead to the second half, we're starting to see some fairly chunky cost inflation biting in 1 or 2 areas,