Half Year 2022 Forterra PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephen Harrison - Forterra plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Well, good morning, and welcome to our half year 2022 results. So I'm Stephen Harrison. I'm the Chief Executive of Forterra, and I'm joined by Ben Guyatt, our Chief Financial Officer.



So look, I think Ben and I are very, very pleased to be able to present what are our best first half year results yet for our business. And on the back of that, we're able to slightly increase the Board's expectations for the full year. So good start to the year.



And I should thank our employees, first of all, because when we're busy and we're in a period where labor is quite hard to come by, I think everyone in our business has worked hard and put a massive contribution in. So thank you to them.



Our markets are robust and strong. So our core markets, our new housebuilding and the home extension market, which is a subset of that RMI market, the repair, maintenance and improvement market, and that home extension market remains strong and robust. And in fact, all of our product sales have been very good and kept a really good