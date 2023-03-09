Full Year 2022 Forterra PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephen Harrison - Forterra plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our 2022 results presentation. Firstly, it's great to see so many people in the room. Thank you for traveling.



So, let's click off looking at a few highlights. So it's our highest profit yet, 2022, best result we've had. Clearly, we're really pleased with that. And this is before we've opened the new factories that we're building, which we'll talk about a little more as we go on.



I think we did a good job last year in managing the cost inflation. Clearly, cost inflation was the topic of 2022, and our commercial team did a great job in passing those cost increases through to our customers.



Last year, we spent GBP 44 million on capital expenditure, reinvesting in our business and we also returned GBP 64 million to our shareholders. And on top of that, we're pleased to be recommending what will be the highest dividend yet.



Before I hand over to Ben, who will tell you how many beans he counted last year, we -- just a reminder of our investment and the investments that we've made in