Half Year 2023 Forterra PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Neil Ash - Forterra plc - CEO & Director



I suppose we haven't got the chance to meet yet. I've been in the business since the 3rd of April. And although I'm new to Bricks and Blocks and concrete products, I'm no stranger to the building materials and building manufacturer sector. In fact, I've worked in that industry for around about 27 years. Most of that time was split between 2 companies. The first one being Lafarge and the second one being Etex. Now Etex is a Belgian privately owned business. That turns over around about EUR 3.5 billion, and I headed up the Building Performance division, which is around about EUR 2.5 billion, and that was operating on an international basis. But enough about me. I'm also joined today with Ben. Ben, who I'm sure you know well, is our CFO.



Now we're pleased to share with you our Half 1 results, develop which demonstrate resilient performance in what can only be described as challenging conditions. These results have been delivered by a dedicated team of people, and I'd like to thank everyone in the business to play their part. We've delivered GBP 31 million