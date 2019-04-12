Q1 2019 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Fabege AB Q1 Report 2019. CEO, Christian Hermelin; and CFO, Ãsa BergstrÃ¶m.



Christian Hermelin - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Christian speaking. The sun is still shining on our property market. The shortage of good office means that rents are still rising. Increasing rents means rising profits and values for us. But we have been spoiled for a long time. We don't just have strong rental market, we also have a very good financing market, which is also helping to increase profits and value growth.



Please turn page. For example, if you look at our profit from Property Management, of course, the rising income and falling interest costs have contributed to the record strong profits from Property Management, which increased with impressive 33% compared to the last year.



And if you look at our return on projects, we can see that the value growth