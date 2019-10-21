Q3 2019 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fabege AB Q3 Report 2019. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Stefan Dahlbo; and CFO, Ãsa BergstrÃ¶m. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



So welcome to Fabege's presentation of the third quarter of 2019. As most of you know, it's my first presentation as CEO of Fabege. I have now been here for about 7 weeks. It has been hectic, it has been educational, but for the most, interesting and fun. And I must say I'm very impressed [i as an] organization. I know there was a lot of knowledge, a lot of entrepreneurship, a lot of passion. But I am still very impressed. It was even better than I thought or expected it to be. The last 10 years, we can say, has been fantastic for the property sector and especially maybe for the market in Stockholm.



As you can see on Slide 2, we all know that the yields have continued to go downwards. We have seen rents increasing. We have a good economic cycle, and we have been