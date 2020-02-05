Q4 2019 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Fabege AB Q4 Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Stefan Dahlbo; and CFO, Ãsa BergstrÃ¶m. (Operator Instructions)



Speakers, please begin.



Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Welcome to our presentation of the year-end report 2019. As everyone knows, the past few years has been very favorable for the property sector in general and perhaps especially in Stockholm, where we had strong economic cycle, we increased rents while interest rates at the same time has continued to go downwards. And this has, of course, resulted in falling yields. We have taken, as a company, the advantage of the positive conditions. And during the last 5 years, we have invested just over SEK 14 billion, and that is an important part of where we are today.



Overall, 2019 was another good year for Fabege. Our profit from property management increased by about 23% in total, and our long-term net asset value increased by 16% to SEK 145 per share. We also reached our