Q1 2020 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Fabege AB Q1 Report 2020. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Stefan Dahlbo; and CFO, Ãsa BergstrÃ¶m. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Welcome to Fabege's Interim Report for the First Quarter of 2020 and this beautiful picture of Stockholm, a Stockholm that is today quite not that much activity, unfortunately, as you know.



Please go to Slide 2. We have rarely or never seen a quarter that consisted of 2 such distinct halves as the first quarter of 2020. The year began with new record levels for rents, property prices and yield requirements. But during the second half of the quarter, a black swan in the form of COVID-19 flew in and darkened the world. Despite this, Fabege was able to report a strong first quarter. Our key ratios developed positively during the quarter. And as you can see on the slide and despite a more cautious market, our valuation rose during the quarter.



