Q2 2020 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Fabege's presentation for the first half of 2020. And on the first picture, I must say, we see one of the most fantastic buildings in our portfolio, the Luma building in Hammarby SjÃ¶stad.



But anyway, let's go to Page #2. Everyone knows that it has been a very turbulent period, the second quarter and the first half of this year. But we have had a good development during the first half despite the turbulent period. The pandemic has overshadowed most things recently and during the quarter, and has, of course, been challenging for us and our tenants. But it has not stopped us from doing business.



The net letting was positive by approximately SEK 20 million and our long-term net asset value, the EPRA NRV per share came in at SEK 150, a little bit lower than the last quarter. The EPRA NRV corresponds, as you probably know, to what previously was called EPRA NAV. After that, EPRA changed its definition. But before leaving over or hand over to Ãsa and tell a little