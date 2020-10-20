Q3 2020 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Fabege AB Q3 Reports 2020 Call. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Stefan Dahlbo and CFO, Ãsa BergstrÃ¶m. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Welcome to Fabege's presentation for the third quarter of 2020. We start with a picture of the classic silhouette of the Old Town of Stockholm, our home city, where -- also where we have all our operations.



The third quarter continued to be impacted by COVID-19, but maybe less than we could have expected 3, 4, 5 months ago. During the quarter, we have continued to focus on being very, very close to our customers. And among other things, we have worked intensively with dialogues with the tenants.



But I will directly hand over the presentation to Ãsa. Please, Ãsa.



Ãsa BergstrÃ¶m - Fabege AB(publ)-VP - CFO & Company Secretary



Thank you, Stefan. Please turn