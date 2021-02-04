Q4 2020 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Thanks, Ãsa. A little bit disappointing figure this year -- last year with net letting. It came in at minus SEK 45 million, but -- it looks poor, it is poor. But in reality, it's a little bit better than it looks because large termination last year were Telia, for example, Telia in Arenastaden and DLA in Bocken 39. Telia had an option in its agreement to vacate approximately 6,000 square meters, which they choose to exercise at the end of last year.



We already, during the beginning of this year, already have signed a new agreement for approximately 2/3 of the area at better rates than before. The same applies in Bocken, where we, last year, early last year, and now -- so DLA will move. And 2 -- about 2 weeks ago, we announced that we now have a new tenant. It's a