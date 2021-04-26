Q1 2021 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Welcome to the presentation of the First Quarter Report 2021. And then first, I'd like to hand over to the Director, Ãsa Bergstrom to give us a short update about the figures for the first quarter.



Asa Bergstrom - Fabege AB(publ)-VP - CFO, Company Secretary & Deputy CEO



Thanks, Stefan. Please turn to Slide 2. This year has started much like the previous one ended with working from home both for us at Fabege and for our tenants. It is still a mixed picture with tenants in exposed sectors that are facing a difficult time, while the economy as a whole is chugging along nicely.



Rental income for the first quarter it came in at SEK 707 million slightly lower than the previous year. In an identical portfolio rental income decreased by 1%, which was mainly due to vacating GlÃ¤djen 12, which is now a private property and the reconstruction and the fact that we made a provision of SEK 5 million as a result of the