Q2 2021 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Welcome to Fabege's presentation for the first half of 2021. The short version is that earnings were stable with good activity -- and good activity in the rental market. But now I will start to hand over to Asa, who will tell us more about our results and go further into details.



Asa Bergstrom - Fabege AB(publ)-VP - CFO, Company Secretary & Deputy CEO



Thank you, StÃ©phane. Please turn to next page. Now it feels like the whole economy has gained more momentum and that things are starting to ease a bit. This is also being noticed among our tenants, even though it's still tough for someone's in the exposed sectors. Rental income during the first half of 2021 came in at SEK 1.4 billion, slightly higher than the previous year.



In an identical portfolio, income was largely unchanged. Vacations ahead of projects and granted corona discounts were offset by occupations in completed project properties. This year, a