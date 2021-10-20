Q3 2021 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Fabege webcast teleconference Q3 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Stefan Dahlbo; and CFO, Asa Bergstrom. Please begin your meeting.



Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Welcome to our presentation of the third quarter. The quarter can be summed up as a strong quarter in many respects. We had a strong net lettings and positive changes in value but the 3 main pieces of the news were that after almost 600 days, we have reopened the society, which we all have longed for. We completed -- we also completed our second major letting in Flemingsberg with Alfa Laval of 17,000 square meters. And after the quarter in October, we presented our strategic acquisition of SHH in order to take advantage of the value in our residential development rights. But now I will hand over to Asa, who will present the results in more detail.



Asa Bergstrom - Fabege AB(publ)-VP - CFO, Company Secretary &