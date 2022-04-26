Q1 2022 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Welcome to Fabege's presentation of the first quarter 2022. And I'm sitting here with Asa Bergstrom, our CFO. And also, we'll ask you to use the time after the presentation to ask questions. I can hope for a dialogue today.



Please go to slide -- the second slide, please. Despite a turbulent external environment with, of course, the war in Ukraine as a main event during the first quarter, the rates, we have had the inflation and interest -- rising inflation and rising interest rates, I think we delivered a strong report. And I'm very satisfied with that. We perceive that the stock market is stable, with good demand for office premises in all our areas. New lettings and renegotiations are being completed at good levels. And the transaction markets in the market where we are active have been (inaudible) during the autumn and the winter and now in the beginning of this year at record levels. And I think it's reflected in lower yield requirements and positive changes in our value -- in the value of our