Q2 2022 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Kangert - Fabege AB(publ)-Head of IR



Welcome to Fabege's Quarter 2 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Stefan Dahlbo; and CFO, Asa Bergstrom. Please begin your meeting.



Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Welcome to Fabege's presentation for the first half of 2022. Our CFO, Asa Bergstrom, and I will present the development in our results and operations. After that, we will open the floor for questions.



Please go to Slide 2. The first 6 months of this year has been very turbulent, but despite a turbulent external environment with effects of a war in Ukraine, rising interest rates and inflation that grew stronger during the spring, we delivered another strong report, which I'm very satisfied with.



We also see that the target is stable, with good demand for offices and our new lettings and the renegotiations are being completed at good rental levels. The net lettings under regulations during the