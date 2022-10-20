Q3 2022 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Fabege's Quarterly Report 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Stefan Dahlbo; and CFO, Asa Bergstrom. Please begin your meeting.



Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



So, welcome to our presentation for the Third Quarter 2022. As usual, I'm sitting here with Asa Bergstrom, and after the presentation, it will -- of course, will be possible to ask questions.



So start to change the slide, please. During the quarter and during the beginning of the whole year, our underlying businesses are actually doing much better than we can -- what we see in the capital markets expectations. There is, of course, uncertainties around this inflation and about the interest rates, and this is also -- this is what is reflected in the capital market. But we again showed a positive net letting of about SEK 25 million, even if we had a slight slowdown in the number for request and foreclosures after the summer. Compared to 2021, we have not -- and we haven't had any