Q4 2022 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Fabege Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Now I'll hand the conference over to the speakers CEO, Stefan Dahlbo; and CFO, Asa Bergstrom. Please go ahead.



Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to Fabege's presentation of the year-end report 2022. As usual, we will finish up with a Q&A session, and it's also possible to submit questions by the e-mail [email protected]. And you can do that during the whole session. Today, we have -- a little bit more than 100 properties worth a little bit over SEK 86 billion. As you know, we have a very modern portfolio with very good locations with rails and -- and so the infrastructure is very good in our areas. And we really continue to believe in that you being close to the market we are working on being close to our customers. And that's also -- that's why we are so much focusing on area and also the way we are handling all the property management charity along staff stages. Please go to