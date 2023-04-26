Q1 2023 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Welcome to Fabege's presentation for the first quarter 2023. And as usual, we will finish up the meeting and we will then take questions and also answer session, of course. It's possible for you to submit questions by e-mail through [email protected] during the question-and-answer session.



But first, I'd like to make a short summary of what we are today. Many of you know this, we are on -- Page 2, we are fully focused on Stockholm. We have a very modern portfolio in rebound locations. We really believe in our market and being close to our customers. And this is why we have been focused on the Stockholm area and why we also handle all property management internally with our own staff at all stages.



Next slide, please. The first quarter can be summarized with the increased rental income and increased operating surplus, but also increasing interest rate costs. And that which led to decreasing a part -- some decreasing management profits. We also have, according to increasing interest rates,