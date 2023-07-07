Q2 2023 Fabege AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Stefan Dahlbo - Fabege AB(publ)-President&CEO



Welcome to Fabege's presentation for the second quarter and the first half year of 2023. As usual, we will finish up with the question-and-answer session. And it's also, as usual, possible to submit questions by e-mail to [email protected]. And you can do that -- that was the question on answering question. So please go to Slide #2.



I will not use much time to go through this slide. But as you know, we -- but I'd like to stress the focus we have at Stockholm and especially some suburbs in Stockholm, where we have the modern portfolio in rail-bound locations. So very good public locations in focused areas. So next slide, please.



To summarize the first call to say, it's a strong half year. We had increased rental income, we had an operating surplus. We had, of course, negative values in the property portfolios. I think that was -- one could expect. But we have a positive net letting in the second quarter, and in total of the (inaudible) of SEK 22 million. And on top of that, we have signed, as