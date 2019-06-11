Q2 2019 Advaxis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 11, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Advaxis, Inc. Business Update Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, June 11, 2019. I would now like to turn the conference over to Yvonne Briggs from LHA. Please go ahead.



Yvonne Briggs - LHA Investor Relations - VP



Good morning. This is Yvonne Briggs from -- with LHA, the Investor Relations agency for Advaxis. Thank you all for participating on today's call. Joining me from Advaxis are Ken Berlin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Andres Gutierrez, Chief Medical Officer; and Molly Henderson, Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, after market close, Advaxis issued a press release reporting fiscal second quarter financial results and highlights of the company's clinical pipeline. If you've not received this news release or if you'd like to be added to the company's e-mail distribution list, please call LHA at (212) 838-3777 and speak with Carolyn Curran.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that comments made by management during this call will contain forward