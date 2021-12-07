Advaxis Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 07, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Advaxis, Inc. 2021 Special Meeting. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ken Berlin. Please go ahead.



Kenneth A. Berlin - Advaxis, Inc. - President, Interim CFO, CEO & Director



Good morning. I'm Kenneth Berlin, Chief Executive Officer of Advaxis, Inc. welcome, and thank you for joining us for the reconvened special meeting of stockholders. As the company has reported previously in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at our Special Meeting of Stockholders held on November 16, 2021, the adjournment proposal submitted to stockholders for vote at our special meeting was approved. As authorized by that proposal, the Special Meeting of Stockholders was partially adjourned in order to solicit additional proxies to vote in favor of proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4.



Accordingly, the polls with respect only to proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 remained open following our Special Meeting of Stockholders held on November 16, 2021. Notice of the special meeting was filed with the SEC and distributed to stockholders of