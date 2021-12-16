Advaxis Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 16, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Kenneth A. Berlin - Advaxis, Inc. - President, Interim CFO, CEO & Director



Good morning. I'm Kenneth Berlin, Chief Executive Officer of Advaxis, Inc. Welcome, and thank you for joining us for the second Reconvened Special Meeting of Stockholders. As the company has reported previously in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a reconvened special meeting of stockholders held on December 7, 2021, the share issuance proposal and compensation proposals submitted to stockholders for vote were both approved. As authorized by the adjournment proposal approved on November 16, 2021, the reconvened special meeting of stockholders was partially adjourned in order to solicit additional proxies to vote in favor of proposals 2 and 3. Accordingly, the polls with respect to proposals 2 and 3 remained open following our reconvened special meeting of stockholders held on