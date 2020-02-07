Q4 2019 Finnair Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen -



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I am Erkka Salonen, from Finnair IR. And it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Finnair Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call.



I have here with me Finnair CEO, Mr. Topi Manner as well as Mr. Mika Stirkkinen, Finnair's CFO, for the Q&A session. And now I will turn this call over to Topi Manner. Please, Topi.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Erkka, and good day to you all. Thank you for joining us on this call. So yes, we are posting today a strong Q4 result. And of course, with that a full year results. But before going into that one, the hot topic, of course, currently is the coronavirus. So I'd like to start with a quick update on the corona situation and how we are seeing that. And then after that, going into Q4 financials.



So I think that when speaking about coronavirus, to start with, we should remember that this is especially a human health crisis. Currently seems to be concerning China and especially the region of Hubei and