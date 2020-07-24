Q2 2020 Finnair Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I am Erkka Salonen from Finnair IR, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Finnair Second Quarter and Half Year 2020 Earnings Call.



I have here with me Finnair's CEO, Mr. Topi Manner; and he is joined by the CFO, Mr. Mika Stirkkinen for the Q&A session.



Now I will turn this call over to Topi Manner. Please, Topi.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Erkka, and hello, everybody, also on my behalf and welcome to this earnings call.



Q2, in Finnair, as in so many other airlines out there globally was characterized by one thing only, and that was the COVID-19 and that almost grounded our traffic to a halt. But now, since 1st of July, the gradual ramp-up has begun and will commence during Q3. The early indications of demand are as we have expected them to be during the weeks of July.



So just as a quick flashback and a reminder of Q2, I think that the picture on the right-hand side of the slide