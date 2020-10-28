Q3 2020 Finnair Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, I'm Erkka Salonen from Finnair IR, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Finnair Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. I have here with me Finnair CEO, Mr. Topi Manner, and he is joined by the CFO, Mr. Mika Stirkkinen, for the Q&A session. I will now turn this call over to you, Topi.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Okay. Thank you. Thank you, Erkka, and hello, everybody, also on my behalf and welcome to this Q3 earnings call. Thank you for putting the time aside. When we look at the Q3 of Finnair, it is clear that the pandemic continued to weigh heavily on us, but at the same time, it is important to acknowledge that we proceeded well in terms of our savings targets, and we are now in a position to exceed or increase our saving target, and we also progressed well in terms of strengthening our cash position and our equity. All in all, we have significant headwinds in terms of the surrounding environment and all of those things that we