Q4 2020 Finnair Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR



Erkka Salonen: Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Erkka Salonen, I'm from Finnair IR, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Finnair Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. I have here with me Finnair's CEO, Mr. Topi Manner, and he is joined by the CFO, Mr. Mika Stirkkinen, for the Q&A session.



I will now turn this call over to you, Topi. Please, Topi.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Erkka, and good day, everybody. Thank you for joining this earnings call. And it is time to wrap up year '20 for Finnair. Some of you might remember that early on in the pandemic, when the lockdown started in March, we stated that we will be facing the worst crisis ever in the 100-year history of commercial aviation, at least during the [peace] time. And with the benefit of the hindsight, we really can say that so it has been. Yet in this uncharted territory, we at Finnair, we have been creating a path for ourselves through the pandemic. And we have been doing that