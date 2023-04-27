Q1 2023 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Erkka Salonen from Finnair Investor Relations. And it's my pleasure to welcome you all to Finnair's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I have here with me Finnair CEO, Mr. Topi Manner, and were joined by our CFO, Mr. Kristian Pullola for the Q&A session. I will now turn this call over to you, Topi, please.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Erkka, and good day, everybody, and welcome to this fine Q1 earnings call. The main headline for our Q1 is that the strong demand and well-progressing strategy implementation led to breakeven results during the seasonally weakest quarter. So operating -- comparable operating profit was EUR 1 million on the positive side. That would not be a good result for any other quarter. But for Q1, that's a solid start for the year.



This was the third consecutive quarter of comparable operating profit after the impact of the pandemic isn't. And then this was also second quarter in a row when we