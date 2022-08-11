Q2 2022 Fastned BV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Fastned half-year results 2022. My name is Jess and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host Michiel Langezaal, CEO, to begin today's call. Thank you.



Michiel Langezaal - Fastned BV - CEO & Co-Founder



Thank you, Jess. I'd like to say welcome to everyone in this call as well as to our webcast viewers. Today, we'll present Fastned's results for the first half of 2022. The presentation used during this call is also available at our investor relations website which is ir.fastnedcharging.com.



On the title page, you can see a picture of construction works from last week of a big charging station that we're currently realizing on the outskirts of the city of Bochum in Germany. A charging station with 10 charging positions, close to a motorway junction that handles more than 100,000 cars each day. Also, there's a large restaurant and we'll have a big fenced playground for kids nearby to make a fast stopover for families a great experience. This station is