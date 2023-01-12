Jan 12, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Fastned fourth quarter trading update call. This meeting is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to hand the call over to Mr. Victor van Dijk, CFO. Please go ahead, sir.
Victor van Dijk - Fastned BV - CFO
Thank you, operator. I would like to say welcome to everyone on this call as well as to our webcast viewers. My name is Victor van Dijk, CFO of Fastned. Michiel Langezaal, CEO, and one of the founders Fastned is also present on this call. Together, we will present this webcast. The presentation used during this call is also available at our Investor Relations website, which is ir.fastnedcharging.com.
Slide 2, please. With reference to the information provided in the slides and discussed during the call, please take note of the disclaimer.
Slide 3, please. Today, I will elaborate on the highlights of the fourth quarter of 2022. Thereafter, Michiel will take you through some developments with Fastned's charging concepts and location strategy. Thereafter, I will take you through the financial results, and we'll
Full Year 2022 Fastned BV Trading Statement Call Transcript
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...