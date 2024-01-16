Q4 2023 Fastned BV Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 16, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Michiel Langezaal Fastned B.V.-CEO



Thank you, operator. And welcome to everyone on this call as well as through our webcast viewers. The presentation used during this call is available at our investor relations website which is ir.fastnedcharging.com. In our page shows you two of our stations that we commissioned in the last weeks of 2023. These are pretty large and Le Pertit Montagne situated on the north face of Lake Geneva above the city of Montreux. This is a place for many car drivers stop for a quick break with a beautiful view of the lake and mountain range. But the ski season just getting started. I'm very happy to have these two sites coming online. These stations reported ski routes for many people to get to their ski resorts in the coming