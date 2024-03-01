Q3 2024 Precision Camshafts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Precision Camshafts Limited Q3 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call.



Karan Yatin Shah - Precision Camshafts Ltd - Whole-Time Director - Business Development



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to thank you all for being a part of the Precision Camshafts Limited Q3 FY '23/'24 Earnings Conference Call. In case of any detailed questions regarding finance, please e-mail us your questions at [email protected], and we will provide you with answers in a reasonable time for the same. We have submitted our investor presentation for Q3 FY '24 to stock exchanges on Thursday, February 29, 2024, and the same is available on our website. Investors are requested to refer to the same. I'm happy to share that despite the challenging times that we work in, the total income of the company was INR 173 crores on a standalone