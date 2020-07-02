Jul 02, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT

Cheong Thard Hoong - Far East Consortium International Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our results presentation for the financial year ended 31st of March 2020. And I think there are a lot of -- some spaces here. So please, if you don't mind, observe some social distancing, I think this is under the government guideline. We do need to remind people to observe the rules.



If I may just start; for those who are actually on watching the webcast, I'm referring to the Power Point presentation that is available on our website, if you