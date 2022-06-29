Jun 29, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jun 29, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Cheong Thard Hoong

Far East Consortium International Limited - MD & Executive Director



=====================

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Far East Consortium International Limited 2022 Annual Results Presentation.



Before we begin, let me introduce the management representatives. They are Executive Director and Managing Director, Mr. Chris Hoong; Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Mr. Boswell Cheung; Head of Corporate Development and M&A, Mr. Alexis Adamczyk.



Now may I invite Mr. Hoong to start the presentation. Mr. Hoong, please.



Cheong Thard Hoong - Far East Consortium International Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I hope you have a copy of the presentation in front of you. Otherwise, it's on the screen that we'll be playing. Or you can access a copy of it from our website.



We