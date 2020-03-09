Mar 09, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day. And welcome to the Oaktree Specialty Lending and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Joint Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. Please go ahead.



Armen Panossian - Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - CEO & CIO



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. From time to time, I will refer to OCSL and OCSI as a company or together as the companies.



As presiding officer, I hereby call this meeting to order and welcome you to the 2020 Joint Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the companies. On behalf of management, I would like to thank those stockholders who are participating today via this virtual meeting for your attendance and interest. I also want to thank the many stockholders who submitted proxies.



I would now like to take this opportunity to recognize the officers