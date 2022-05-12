Q1 2022 Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT

PÃ¥l Warolin - Fasadgruppen Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone, to this presentation for Fasadgruppen's first-quarter 2022. This is the first time we have it in English, so a special welcome to English-speaking audience.



My name is PÃ¥l Warolin and I am the CEO of Fasadgruppen. And together with our CFO, Casper Tamm, we will guide you through this presentation. Next slide, please.



First of all, Fasadgruppen in brief. Fasadgruppen, we are the market leader in Scandinavia within faÃ§ade work. FaÃ§ade work is a highly specialized and local market with a high level of craftsmanship.



By faÃ§ade work, we mean almost everything related to the shell of the building. So the service offering consists, for example, of masonry; plastering; installation, renovation of balconies; glazing; renovation, installation of windows; renovation of roofs; almost everything you need a scaffolding to do.



Fasadgruppen is focused on mid-sized projects in the range of SEK1 million to SEK100