Q2 2022 Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT

Pal Warolin - Fasadgruppen Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to this presentation of Fasadgruppen's second-quarter 2022. My name is Pal Warolin; I am the CEO of Fasadgruppen. And together with our CFO, Casper Tamm, we will guide you through this presentation.



Next slide, please. Let's start as usual with Fasadgruppen in brief. We are the market leader in Scandinavia within faÃ§ade work. FaÃ§ade work is a highly specialized and local market with a high level of craftsmanship. Our faÃ§ade work will mean almost everything related to the shell of the building. So the service offering consists, for example, of masonry; plastering; installation, renovation of balconies; installation, renovation of windows; roofs; glazing; almost everything you needed scaffolding to do.



Fasadgruppen is focused on midsized projects in the range of SEK1 million to SEK100 million, with an average project size of SEK3 million to SEK4 million. I believe 75% of projects relate to renovation. We have a very active M&A agenda, with the aim to consolidate the