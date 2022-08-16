Aug 16, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT
Pal Warolin - Fasadgruppen Group AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you very much, and welcome to this presentation of Fasadgruppen's second-quarter 2022. My name is Pal Warolin; I am the CEO of Fasadgruppen. And together with our CFO, Casper Tamm, we will guide you through this presentation.
Next slide, please. Let's start as usual with Fasadgruppen in brief. We are the market leader in Scandinavia within faÃ§ade work. FaÃ§ade work is a highly specialized and local market with a high level of craftsmanship. Our faÃ§ade work will mean almost everything related to the shell of the building. So the service offering consists, for example, of masonry; plastering; installation, renovation of balconies; installation, renovation of windows; roofs; glazing; almost everything you needed scaffolding to do.
Fasadgruppen is focused on midsized projects in the range of SEK1 million to SEK100 million, with an average project size of SEK3 million to SEK4 million. I believe 75% of projects relate to renovation. We have a very active M&A agenda, with the aim to consolidate the
Q2 2022 Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 16, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...