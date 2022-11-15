Q3 2022 Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT

Pal Warolin - Fasadgruppen Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Welcome, everyone, to this presentation, Fasadgruppen Third Quarter 2022. My name is Pal Warolin, and I'm the CEO of Fasadgruppen and together with our CFO, Casper Tamm, we will guide you through this presentation.



Next slide, please. Let's start as usual with Fasadgruppen in brief. Fasadgruppen, we are the market leader in Scandinavia within facade work. Facade work is a highly specialized and local market with a high level of partnership. By facade work, we mean almost everything related to the shell of the building. So the service offering consists of, for example, masonry, plastering, installation, renovation of balconies, installation and renovation of windows, roof, glazing, almost everything