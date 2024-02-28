Feb 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Ashwin Vassant Shirvaikar - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Day 2 of Citi's 13th Annual Fintech Conference, I'm Ashwin Shirvaikar, I'm Citi's Global Head of FinTech Research. And it's my pleasure to welcome Frank Bisignano, who is the Chairman, President and CEO of Fiserv.
And folks who've known -- I was just joking with Frank earlier that -- because he asked me, "Who's following me?" And I kind of said, "Frank, it's all the people that used to work for you who are now leading various other companies." So Frank has been in the industry for an incredibly long time. It's been my pleasure to know him since he used to be at Citi years and years ago. And I mean, can't think of a better manager, a better leader.
So Frank, what do you say if we just get into it?
Frank J. Bisignano - Fiserv, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman
Thanks for having me.
Ashwin Vassant Shirvaikar - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst
Yes,
Fiserv Inc at Citi FinTech Conference Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...