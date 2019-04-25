Q1 2019 X5 Retail Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the X5 Retail Group Q1 2019 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to advise you the call is being recorded today, Thursday the 25th of April, 2019. I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Natalia Zagvozdina, the Head of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Natalia Zagvozdina - X5 Retail Group N.V. - Head of Corporate Finance & IR



Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of X5 Retail Group, let me welcome you to our call today dedicated to the release of our first quarter 2019 financials. Here with me today are our CFO, Svetlana Demyashkevich; our colleagues from IFRS Reporting and Investor Relations departments.



I would like to remind you that some of the information announced during this call may contain suggestions and forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of X5. Please refer to Page 7 of our press release for a full disclaimer with