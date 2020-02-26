Feb 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Flight Centre Travel Group Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Haydn Long, Global Media and Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.



Haydn Long - Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Investor & Media Relations Officer



Thanks, Ashley. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for our half year results call. Shortly, you'll hear from Skroo, our CEO; Adam Campbell, our CFO; Chris Galanty, who's traveled all the away from London, our recently appointed CEO of Global Corporate Business; and Mel Waters-Ryan, who's traveled all the way from Brisbane and is the CEO of our Global Leisure Business.



Skroo will start and finish things off, and I'll hand over to him now for a short overview.



Graham F. Turner - Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Founder, Global MD, CEO & Executive Director



All right. Thanks, Haydn, and welcome, everyone, to our half year release. Some of