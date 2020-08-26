Aug 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for Flight Centre's full year results presentation. This morning you will hear from our CFO, Adam Campbell, who will run you through the numbers for FY '20; then our Corporate CEO, Chris Galanty, who's dialing in from the U.K. to tell you about the success we've continued to have in the corporate sector. Then you'll hear from Melanie Waters-Ryan, our Leisure CEO. Mel will give you an overview of the challenges we faced in the Leisure sector and the strategies she's implementing to address them. And finally, Skroo. Skroo will also start things off with a few comments on the past year before returning at the end to share his thoughts on the outlook for the year ahead, FY '21.



