Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for our half year results presentation. You're joining us at a fairly exciting time given that we are now finally, starting to see some fairly positive signs. COVID cases are starting to level off or decrease in our key markets. Restrictions are easing. That's starting to happen at pace, which is pretty promising. And demand is rebounding in what is probably a fairly early stage of our recovery. It's so exciting.



That Skroo can hardly contain himself, and you'll hear from him first off. Adam, our CFO, will then run you through the first half results. He will hand over to Chris in the U.K. for a strategic update on corporate, and Mel will finish things off with leisure update. Thank you, Skroo.



Thank you, Haydn. You will start basically on Slide 4. Yes, Slide 4, Haydn, that's the way it works. Look, this is