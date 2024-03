Feb 21, 2023 / 10:45PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:45PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Adam Campbell

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - CFO

* Chris Galanty

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - CEO of Corporate

* Graham F. Turner

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Founder, Global MD, CEO & Executive Director

* Haydn Long

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Investor & Media Relations Officer

* James Kavanagh

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - CEO of Leisure

* Melanie C. Waters-Ryan

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - CEO of Supply



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Abraham Akra

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Belinda Moore

Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Brian Han

Morningstar Inc., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst

* Darshana Nair Syama

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division -