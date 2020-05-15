FormFactor Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Thomas St. Dennis;Chairman of the Board -



Thank you. Good afternoon. I'm Tom St. Dennis, Chairman of the Board of FormFactor. And I call FormFactor's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order.



In light of the recent public health concerns relating to COVID-19, we're holding this year's Annual Meeting of Stockholders through this virtual format. We intend to return to in-person meetings again next year, if circumstances permit.



Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I will note that -- the company's Board members who are present. These are Michael Slessor, our CEO; Ray Link; Lothar Maier; Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez, Sheri Rhodes; Edward Rogas, Jr.; and Kelley Steven-Waiss.



Also present by telephone is Rod Clark, representative of KPMG, the company's independent registered public