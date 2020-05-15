May 15, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for FormFactor. Our host for today's call is Tom St. Dennis, Chairman of the Board. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. St. Dennis. You may begin, sir.
Thomas St. Dennis;Chairman of the Board -
Thank you. Good afternoon. I'm Tom St. Dennis, Chairman of the Board of FormFactor. And I call FormFactor's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order.
In light of the recent public health concerns relating to COVID-19, we're holding this year's Annual Meeting of Stockholders through this virtual format. We intend to return to in-person meetings again next year, if circumstances permit.
Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I will note that -- the company's Board members who are present. These are Michael Slessor, our CEO; Ray Link; Lothar Maier; Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez, Sheri Rhodes; Edward Rogas, Jr.; and Kelley Steven-Waiss.
Also present by telephone is Rod Clark, representative of KPMG, the company's independent registered public
FormFactor Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 15, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...