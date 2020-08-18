Aug 18, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the FormFactor Virtual Analyst Day Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Mike Slessor. Please go ahead.
Michael D. Slessor - FormFactor, Inc. - CEO & Director
Good afternoon, and welcome to FormFactor's Virtual Analyst Day. We're very pleased you've joined us to discuss our strategy and new target financial model.
Turning to Slide 2. Please note that this presentation and discussion will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You're encouraged to read the full cautionary statement in this presentation, which is available on our website.
Okay, with that out of the way, let's turn to a road map for our time together. I'll review the reasons to consider FormFactor as an investment, some of which are unique in the public semiconductor universe. We'll
FormFactor Inc Virtual Analyst Day Transcript
Aug 18, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...