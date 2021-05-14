FormFactor Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Thomas St. Dennis - FormFactor, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon. As Chairperson of the Board of Directors of FormFactor, I call FormFactor's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order.



In light of recent public health concerns relating to COVID-19, we're holding this year's Annual Meeting of Stockholders through this virtual format. We intend to return to in-person meetings again next year if circumstances permit.



Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I will note the company's Board of Directors who are present. They are Michael Slessor; Ray Link; Lothar Maier; Rebeca Jimenez; Sheri Rhodes; Edward Rogas, Jr.; and Kelley Steven-Waiss.



Also present by telephone are representatives of KPMG, the company's independent registered public accounting firm. Vandana